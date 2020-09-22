Global  
 

Priyanka Chopra joins Hollywood A-listers as narrator of new series

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, A World Of Calm.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined previously announced Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. The...
