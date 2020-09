You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms



President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago Democrats Terrified Of Kenosha



The protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have thrown a wrench into the 2020 Presidential race. The issue of racism has ignited a powder keg in the middle of al already volatile election year. Black Lives.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Curtis MacPheat RT @trumptrain1111: So CNN has become the revolutionary network? Seems Don Lemon could be charged with sedition? And, since he represents… 3 seconds ago Colin Morgan,Tin-Tin Kyrano #FollowBackResistance I agree but first we have to show up and vote ! CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Democrats Need to ‘Stack the Courts,’ Ge… https://t.co/W6HEw0ybVG 3 minutes ago Patricia Walker RT @LivePDDave1: Fake News CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Democrats Have to "Blow Up the Entire System" (VIDEO) via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago MikeKirby CNN Dopes...Don Lemon and FREDO Cuomo .... Say Democrats Have to "Blow Up the Entire System" (VIDEO) @donlemon… https://t.co/w2SMi0F1MK 13 minutes ago