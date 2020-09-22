Global  
 

The Real Reason Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe Will Never Run For Office

Mediaite Tuesday, 22 September 2020
The Real Reason Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe Will Never Run For OfficeAlec Baldwin and Rob Lowe aren’t shy when it comes to expressing their political opinions, but neither actor will be throwing his hat into the political ring any time soon. On the latest episode of Lowe’s podcast Literally!, both men revealed the same reason they’ll never run for office: their wives won’t allow it. “Now […]
