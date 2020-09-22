Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor starrer comes to the final stage
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Zee 5's Abhay, a franchise that had won much praise amongst the critics and the audience, is back this year with a grittier second season. A gripping storyline with a versatile ensemble cast led by Kunal Kemmu aka Abhay Pratap Singh, the final episodes start streaming from September 29.
Kunal Kemmu is back as super serious STF cop Abhay Pratap Singh, this time he is up against some seriously twisted psycho-killers played by Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram kapoor. The new season of..
