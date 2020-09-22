Global  
 

Abhay 2: Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor starrer comes to the final stage

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Zee 5's Abhay, a franchise that had won much praise amongst the critics and the audience, is back this year with a grittier second season. A gripping storyline with a versatile ensemble cast led by Kunal Kemmu aka Abhay Pratap Singh, the final episodes start streaming from September 29.

The final trailer of the season was out...
