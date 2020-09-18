You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Theatres and cinemas not included in 10pm closing time rule – Culture Secretary The new 10pm closing time rule will not apply to theatres and cinemas, the Culture Secretary has said.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



Gaiety-Galaxy owner Manoj Desai: Around 20 employees have quit since March In his 47 years of being in the business, Manoj Desai says the exhibition sector has never witnessed a bleaker period. With cinemas across the country having...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this