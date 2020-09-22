Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn't Bring Prince Louis to Her Park Meetup with Fellow Parents!

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) meets with families to hear about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday (September 22) at Battersea Park in London, England. While speaking with families, the Duchess reportedly told one of the fellow moms that she would have brought her two-year-old son Prince Louis along, however, “She [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown 00:38

 The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tatler Magazine Deletes Kate Middleton Insults, But Leaves In Meghan Markle Jabs [Video]

Tatler Magazine Deletes Kate Middleton Insults, But Leaves In Meghan Markle Jabs

Threatened legal action persuaded Tatler Magazine to edit a story about the Duchess of Cambridge, but left in criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have donated $130,000 to the charity CAMFED [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have donated $130,000 to the charity CAMFED

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a generous donation to the African girl's education charity CAMFED for their birthdays.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and the Sussex Squad to Put Over 100 Women Through School [Video]

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and the Sussex Squad to Put Over 100 Women Through School

In honor of Prince Harry’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doubled the money raised by loyal fans for a women’s educational charity. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more on the Sussex Squad and..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Duchess Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn't Bring Prince Louis to Her Park Meetup with Fellow Parents!… https://t.co/CSe4c1FamO 11 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Duchess Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn’t Bring Prince Louis to Her Park Meetup with Fellow Parents! https://t.co/at4PtQVc7k 35 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Duchess Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn’t Bring Prince Louis to Her Park Meetup with Fellow Parents! https://t.co/rljGrXDmKP 35 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Duchess Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Didn’t Bring Prince Louis to Her Park Meetup with Fellow Parents! https://t.co/F7g2tSC1px 35 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Duchess Kate Middleton has revealed the reason why she didn't bring Prince Louis to her meetup with fellow parents… https://t.co/DiseVGia8h 44 minutes ago

fransezas

Franseza Kate Middleton heartbreak: Duchess of Cambridge reveals she HATES being called Kate - Daily Express https://t.co/tYlRgchBnC 2 days ago

Aaronma94841302

biggelsmc Kate Middleton heartbreak: Duchess of Cambridge reveals she HATES being called Kate https://t.co/SEM5aQ5Sg4 Kate! 4 days ago