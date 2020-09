You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chris Rock not offended by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation



Chris Rock isn't upset by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation of him on an old episode of Saturday Night Live as he doesn't believe his friend’s intentions were malicious. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio show



Jesy Nelson's anxiety battle came to the fore during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Tuesday when she endured an attack before a live performance. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Jude Law confirms he's a dad for sixth time



Jude Law has confirmed the birth of his sixth child as he let slip the baby news during a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this