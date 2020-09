You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NFL fines three head coaches $100K each for not wearing masks on sidelines The NFL also fined three teams $250,000 each after their coaches did not wear masks on the sideline during Sunday's games.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Sources: NFL fines 3 coaches $100K for no mask The NFL fined three head coaches -- Denver's Vic Fangio, Seattle's Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan -- $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday,...

ESPN 1 week ago



NFL fines 3 coaches — including Broncos’ Vic Fangio — and clubs for unmasked coaches, AP source says A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at least three NFL head coaches have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s...

Denver Post 1 week ago





