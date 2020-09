Vanessa Bryant Weighs In On LA Sheriff's Challenge To LeBron James



The widow of Kobe Bryant is questioning the challenge, especially after deputies were found to be sharing graphic photos of the crash scene where her husband and daughter were killed. DeMarco Morgan.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Kobe Bryant's ex Lakers team-mate Pau Gasol names newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant



Former LA Lakers player Pau Gasol has named his newborn, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, after his late pal Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna Bryant, after his former team-mate and his daughter both tragically died.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago