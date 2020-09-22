Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aaron Rodgers Says He's In a 'Better Headspace' Following His Split From Danica Patrick

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers is opening up about how life is after splitting from longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick. The 36-year-old football player made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, where he opened up about being “rejuvenated” for the 2020 football season. “I have just a new and increased love of life and I have [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Aaron Rodgers embracing 'better head space' after Danica Patrick split

Aaron Rodgers embracing 'better head space' after Danica Patrick split 00:38

 Aaron Rodgers embracing 'better head space' after Danica Patrick split

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED

For the second straight week, Pro Football Reference named Aaron Rodgers the quarterback of the week. According to PFF, Rodgers had perfectly placed passes on 27.7% of his attempts over the past two..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Aaron Rodgers says he's in 'better headspace' following Danica Patrick split

 Aaron Rodgers has an “increased love of life” and said he’s been in a “better head space” the past few months following his split from Danica Patrick.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this