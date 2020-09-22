|
Katie Holmes Runs A Few Errands With New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo in NYC
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Katie Holmes holds hands with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo as they run a few errands together in New York City on Tuesday (September 22). The 41-year-old actress and Emilio, 33, were seen wearing disposable masks as they picked up a treat to go in SoHo. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes Just the [...]
