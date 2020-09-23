Raveena Tandon on Bollywood drug probe: High time for clean up

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark



Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know



Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago