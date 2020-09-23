Global  
 

Raveena Tandon on Bollywood drug probe: High time for clean up

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifies its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Raveena Tandon seems impressed with the move. On Tuesday, Raveena took to Twitter and demanded punishment for the guilty. "High time for clean up to happen.Very welcome! Will help our...
News video: ‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone 01:24

 Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking...

