Raveena Tandon on Bollywood drug probe: High time for clean up
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifies its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actress Raveena Tandon seems impressed with the move. On Tuesday, Raveena took to Twitter and demanded punishment for the guilty. "High time for clean up to happen.Very welcome! Will help our...
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking...
Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published