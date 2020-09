You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chaotic scenes as gunfire rings out during unrest after Jacob Blake shooting – video



Footage taken from the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appears to show an armed civilian fire at a person before running towards police officers. The protests began after the police.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:45 Published 18 hours ago Former Madison Police Chief Brought In As Consultant To Investigate Jacob Blake Shooting



Former Madison police Chief Noble Wray will be coming on as a consultant to investigate the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha last month. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 13:24 Published 1 day ago Parents, Students Outraged After Dallas ISD School Assignment Lists Kyle Rittenhouse Among Gandhi, Other ‘Heroes’



A controversial W. T. White High School English assignment is drawing people's ire for asking students to write about a modern-day hero, and including accused Kenosha killer, Kyle Rittenhouse among the.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:43 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this