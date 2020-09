Macarthur FC As the NPL competition is nearing finals stage, let's recap how our local NPL teams did over the weekend.… https://t.co/7foLW3s93s 2 days ago Alex Baumgartner RT @Gavin77axe: We’re live with #G1CLIMAX30 coverage for @IntermissionCA! Over the next month I’ll be (attempting) day-by-day coverage of t… 2 days ago Gavin We’re live with #G1CLIMAX30 coverage for @IntermissionCA! Over the next month I’ll be (attempting) day-by-day cover… https://t.co/3kKLjYjlrS 3 days ago Daniel Chlebowczyk RT @snowballesports: With the end of CWLeague 2020 in sight, @CouchWarriors set the stage by announcing double rank point events and a $200… 5 days ago Snowball Esports With the end of CWLeague 2020 in sight, @CouchWarriors set the stage by announcing double rank point events and a $… https://t.co/9Z32sG5GbQ 1 week ago