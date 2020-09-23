Hudson Mohawke Soundtracks Joe Biden's New Ad Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Yes, really...



*Hudson Mohawke* is soundtracking *Joe Biden's* new Presidential advert.



It's an election year in the United States, and music will play a key role in the race towards the White House.



Donald Trump has made enemies in the music community, with everyone from the Rolling Stones to R.E.M. and the family of Tom Petty threatening to sue him for using their songs at rallies.



Joe Biden seems to have an easier ride of it, with Hudson Mohawke's 'Chimes' appearing in his latest advert.



It's a neat move - in truth, we doubt 'Chimes' would be used in the more staid, mainstream brand of UK politicking.



Check it out below.







The last four years come down to the next 42 days. This is our moment — and if you vote, we’ll win.



Head to https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB and get registered today. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/jsFBz2NkXN



— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 22, 2020



Hudson Mohawke has enjoyed a busy 2020, releasing three full length drops of *new and unheard material on Bandcamp*.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

