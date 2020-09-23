Global  
 

The Weeknd & Megan Thee Stallion React To Being Named To 'Time' Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 List

HipHopDX Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The Weeknd's tribute was penned by Elton John, while Megan enlisted Taraji P. Henson.
 Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade are just some of the people on 'Time' magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2020. ET Canada breaks down the other artists who are helping to shape our world today.

