SXSW 2021 Will Move Online, It Is Confirmed

Including speeches, conferences, exhibitions, and more...



Austin's *SXSW* will move online in 2021.



The Texan event was one of the first to postpone as the pandemic drew near, with COVID then wiping out the festival calendar.



Vowing to return, SXSW will seemingly be a digital-first affair next year, with dates confirmed as March 16th - 20th.



Leaving the door open for some physical spaces, SXSW will focus on keynote speeches, conferences, showcases, and exhibitions.



Confirming the news on socials, Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW said:



"The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. We’re pleased to be working on SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide."



Continuing, he said they're "working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a physical event and will provide updates as more information becomes available."



SXSW 2021 will run between March 16th - 20th.



