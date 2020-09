'LHH' Star Bianca Bonnie Slams Mariahlynn for Allegedly Trying to Sleep With Her Baby Daddy Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In a rant posted on her Instagram page, the 'Chicken Noodle Soup' raptress claims her 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' co-star has been 'ran through' and sleeping with a bunch of different men. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this