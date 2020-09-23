Global  
 

Huge Breonna Taylor Case Decision Forces Louisville Into State Of Emergency

SOHH Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The mayor of Louisville has declared a state of emergency as people around the country – and world – await to hear what charges officers responsible for the murder of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor will receive. Breonna Taylor Case Decision Sparks State Of Emergency Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer decided on the declaration hours after […]
 Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day.

