Huge Breonna Taylor Case Decision Forces Louisville Into State Of Emergency
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The mayor of Louisville has declared a state of emergency as people around the country – and world – await to hear what charges officers responsible for the murder of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor will receive. Breonna Taylor Case Decision Sparks State Of Emergency Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer decided on the declaration hours after […]
