‘Distressed’ Dr. Birx Considering Leaving the White House Coronavirus Task Force, CNN Reports
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () CNN's Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta reported Wedndesday that Dr. Deborah Birx is "distressed" and considering leaving the White House, as she is allegedly unhappy with the nation's "nightmare-ish" response.
CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director....
Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force.
No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..
