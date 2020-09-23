Global  
 

‘Distressed’ Dr. Birx Considering Leaving the White House Coronavirus Task Force, CNN Reports

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
CNN's Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta reported Wedndesday that Dr. Deborah Birx is "distressed" and considering leaving the White House, as she is allegedly unhappy with the nation's "nightmare-ish" response. 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC 00:45

 CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director....

