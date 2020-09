Javicia Leslie Talks Similarities Between Her & 'Batwoman' Character Ryan Wilder Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Javicia Leslie opens up about her upcoming Batwoman character! The 33-year-old recently dished on the similarities she shares with Ryan Wilder. “When I read the character description, it was definitely me,” Javicia told EW. “I loved the idea that it’s like goofy meets badass meets a person who doesn’t like to be told what to [...] 👓 View full article

