You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter tests positive for COVID, family is quarantining



Sharon Osbourne was forced to sit out a planned studio return to her TV show The Talk on Monday because she's in quarantine. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 day ago Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation



Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs



Britain's wackiest taxidermist has created a solution for loved ones who want to embrace while social distancing - a 'high-five machine' made out of RATS LEGS.Eccentric Jack Devaney has spent more than.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this