Jennifer Garner Reminds Everyone to Vote With Her Red, White & Blue Ensemble Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Jennifer Garner is spreading the word through her clothing. The 48-year-old Peppermint actress was spotted stepping out for the day to run errands on Wednesday (September 23) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner Jennifer wore a red sweater with the words “VOTE VOTE VOTE” prior to Election Day this [...] 👓 View full article