Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss!

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Sharon Stone is kissing and telling. The 62-year-old actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (September 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sharon Stone During the appearance, Sharon revealed her best on-screen kiss: Robert De Niro! “Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation [Video]

Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation

Sharon Stone had planned to flee wildfires raging across California after one threatened her home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Sharon Stone refused to sit on dirty director's lap during film shoot [Video]

Sharon Stone refused to sit on dirty director's lap during film shoot

Sharon Stone has revealed she was treated poorly on the set of one film after she refused to sit on a director's lap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
She's COVID free: Sharon Stone's sister tests negative for coronavirus [Video]

She's COVID free: Sharon Stone's sister tests negative for coronavirus

Sharon Stone's sister has tested negative for coronavirus "for the first time" since she began battling the illness earlier this month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the 'best kisser'

 Actress Sharon Stone says veteran actor Robert De Niro is the best kisser among all her on-screen leading men. "Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best...
Mid-Day

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro was her best on-screen kisser: ‘It was pretty fabulous’

 Sharon Stone didn’t hesitate when it came to naming Robert De Niro as her best on-screen kisser.
FOXNews.com

'Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser': 'Ratched' actor Sharon Stone on 'Casino' co-star

 Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone shared screen space in Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime drama, 'Casino'.
DNA


Tweets about this

rhinstonec0wgrl

h31en🎞 RT @people: Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss Was Robert De Niro: 'It Was Pretty Fabulous'​ https://t.co/sdYRyFBYCS 12 hours ago

ZachTumin

Zach Tumin [c'mon - tell me you're not gonna click this bait...] Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss -- And It Might… https://t.co/JILJ7K0mAe 13 hours ago

TooFab

TooFab Stone also revealed that starring alongside the actor was a "secret goal" of hers: https://t.co/wsu2xmYnGt 13 hours ago

maybachmedia

MaybachMedia.com ✪ Sharon Stone Reveals Robert De Niro Was Her Best On-Screen Kisser https://t.co/JNCAsbplsR https://t.co/zXQOF7ouWN 15 hours ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @TODAYshow: Sharon Stone reveals her favorite on-screen kiss: 'It was pretty fabulous' https://t.co/blHG1W80Fx 23 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Sharon Stone reveals her favorite on-screen kiss: 'It was pretty fabulous' https://t.co/blHG1W80Fx 23 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@sharonstone says Robert De Niro was the best person she's kissed on screen https://t.co/esn752nRg1 1 day ago

WhatsOnWRAL

WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: Sharon Stone reveals her favorite on-screen kiss: 'It was pretty fabulous' https://t.co/VtpOmDbLzt 1 day ago