|
Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss!
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Sharon Stone is kissing and telling. The 62-year-old actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (September 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sharon Stone During the appearance, Sharon revealed her best on-screen kiss: Robert De Niro! “Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this