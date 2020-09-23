Sharon Stone Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss! Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sharon Stone is kissing and telling. The 62-year-old actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (September 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sharon Stone During the appearance, Sharon revealed her best on-screen kiss: Robert De Niro! “Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Bob was [...] 👓 View full article

