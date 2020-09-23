Global  
 

Alan Arkin Departs Netflix's 'Kominsky Method' Ahead of Final Season

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Alan Arkin will not be returning to The Kominsky Method for its third and final season, Deadline has announced. The 86-year-old seasoned actor played Norman in the hit Netflix series opposite Michael Douglas‘s Sandy. It’s reported that Alan made the decision prior to Netflix renewing the series for a third season, and didn’t want to [...]
