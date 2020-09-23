Kendall Jenner Wears 'Vote' Face Mask During A Juice Run
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Kendall Jenner shows off her midriff and long legs while picking up some juice to go in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (September 23). The 23-year-old model wore a long-sleeved olive green top with tight black biker shorts, and was joined by her dog Pyro, a Doberman Pinscher, for the outing. Kendall had her hands [...]
Almost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she..