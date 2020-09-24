Global  
 

Hilary Duff Writes New Children's Book 'My Little Brave Girl' Inspired by Daughter Banks

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020
Hilary Duff can now add author to her résumé! The 32-year-old actress announced on Wednesday (September 23) that she has written a children’s book titled My Little Brave Girl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff Hilary says that her daughter Banks, 22 months, helped her inspire the book, specifically the end of [...]
