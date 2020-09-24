Global  
 

Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the deaf in India

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Actor Ranveer Singh has pledged to constantly work with the deaf community, and he says his biggest dream is to help secure a better future for the community in India.

International Week of the Deaf commenced on September 21, and the community worldwide also celebrates International Sign Language Day on Wednesday. To...
