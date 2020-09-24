Ranveer Singh: Dream is to help secure better future for the deaf in India

A virtual water partnership meeting was organised between India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday to discuss ways to work together on issues pertaining to building better water infrastructure and conservation. The programme was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner to UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration event was conducted via video-conferencing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published