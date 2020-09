F1 Heiress Tamara Ecclestone Quietly Welcomes Daughter in Switzerland, 'Thrilled' Grandpa Confirms Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The 36-year-old model has given birth to her second child, a baby girl named Serena, with husband Jay Ruthland in a hospital near Bern in Switzerland, according to her father. 👓 View full article

