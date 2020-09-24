Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the 'best kisser'

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Actress Sharon Stone says veteran actor Robert De Niro is the best kisser among all her on-screen leading men. "Well, Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser. Yeah, Bob was far and away the best kisser," said Stone, on "Watch What Happens Live", reports metro.co.uk.

Stone recalled the kiss she shared with De Niro in Martin...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic

The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic 01:21

 The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic - Peter (Oakes Fegley) is taking his 'war' with Grandpa Ed (Robert De Niro) to the next level with this new prank. --- The next big family-fun film is hitting theaters soon! Check out the trailer for THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The War With Grandpa Film Clip - Shaving Cream [Video]

The War With Grandpa Film Clip - Shaving Cream

The War With Grandpa Film Clip - Shaving Cream - Peter tries coming to grips with the idea that his Grandpa is moving in and sending him up to the dreaded attic. Oakes Fegley, Rob Riggle, Uma..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:11Published
Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation [Video]

Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation

Sharon Stone had planned to flee wildfires raging across California after one threatened her home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Sharon Stone refused to sit on dirty director's lap during film shoot [Video]

Sharon Stone refused to sit on dirty director's lap during film shoot

Sharon Stone has revealed she was treated poorly on the set of one film after she refused to sit on a director's lap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro was her best on-screen kisser: ‘It was pretty fabulous’

 Sharon Stone didn’t hesitate when it came to naming Robert De Niro as her best on-screen kisser.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesJust Jared

Tweets about this