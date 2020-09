You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Electoral College Makes Pennsylvania A Key Battleground State



Both president Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have been crisscrossing Pennsylvania non-stop, and it’s not likely to let up. This state’s electoral votes are key to who wins the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:17 Published 1 day ago Will Biden's National Lead Hold?



A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady



MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this aemachmedia RT @Mediaite: Barton Gellman of 'The Atlantic' Sounds the Alarm With Chilling, In-Depth Report on the Trump Campaign's Contingency Plans to… 1 minute ago Mediaite Barton Gellman of 'The Atlantic' Sounds the Alarm With Chilling, In-Depth Report on the Trump Campaign's Contingenc… https://t.co/GHAObFUSZp 30 minutes ago