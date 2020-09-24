Global  
 

Fox News at Night Dominates at 11 PM in Tuesday Ratings, Helping Fox Sweep Total Day, Primetime Audiences

Mediaite Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Fox News at Night Dominates at 11 PM in Tuesday Ratings, Helping Fox Sweep Total Day, Primetime AudiencesFox News at Night dominated in Tuesday’s ratings, easily beating its competition in the 11:00 p.m. hour in both overall audience and viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. That strong performance helped the show’s parent network win total day ratings — and primetime as well. According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s Shannon Bream-hosted […]
