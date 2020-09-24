Fox News at Night Dominates at 11 PM in Tuesday Ratings, Helping Fox Sweep Total Day, Primetime Audiences

BetaSeries News TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Steady, Simpsons Dominates the Rest https://t.co/aaVDhMaa47 https://t.co/pjxXoPgA3a 6 hours ago Speedway Digest RT @speedwaydigest: McIntosh Dominates In USAC At Gas City I-69 Speedway: Cannon McIntosh took the lead on lap three and went on to dominat… 2 days ago ShereeHelms RT @Sean_Callahan: Here is our full video breakdown of Bellevue West's 49-14 win over Kearney on Friday night. We also caught up with bot… 2 days ago Justin Hartwell RT @JayChampNews: Marist beat Hampton 45-0 while celebrating Senior Night last night, marking Marist's second shutout in three games this s… 2 days ago Sean Callahan Here is our full video breakdown of Bellevue West's 49-14 win over Kearney on Friday night. We also caught up wit… https://t.co/UtV5mneAFt 2 days ago Jay Phillips Marist beat Hampton 45-0 while celebrating Senior Night last night, marking Marist's second shutout in three games… https://t.co/dkYjJsuUKc 2 days ago Micah Riley RT @HuskerOnline: Here is our full video breakdown of Bellevue West's 49-14 win over Kearney on Friday night. We also caught up with both… 2 days ago HuskerOnline.com Here is our full video breakdown of Bellevue West's 49-14 win over Kearney on Friday night. We also caught up wit… https://t.co/Tc764ebBS4 2 days ago