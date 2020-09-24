Global  
 

Nick Cannon Says No Black American Woman Has Ever Received Justice

SOHH Thursday, 24 September 2020
Hollywood actor Nick Cannon is making sure people are aware and alert of his messaging. The hip-hop veteran and TV personality has come forward to share past throwback clips of himself and fellow entertainers explaining how Black American women have never received justice – of any sort – ever. The video compilation comes just shortly […]
News video: 'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters

'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters 00:38

 For some time now, President Donald Trump has been trying to improve his standing among African American voters in the run-up to the general election. According to Business Insider, one such effort at appealing to black voters was to implement a criminal justice policy called the 'First Step Act.'...

