|
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance on 'America's Got Talent' Finale to Support This Contestant - Watch!
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Megan Markle is making a surprise appearance on the season finale of America’s Got Talent! The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared a video message for contestant Archie Williams to send him some love and support during the finale on Wednesday night (September 23). “Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this