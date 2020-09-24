Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to 'Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse', says Sherlyn Chopra
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Sherlyn Chopra has never backed up from opening-up about the injustice. The actress believes that 90% of Bollywood is doing drugs. Earlier Sherlyn Chopra quoted that in the Bollywood film parties drugs are served on a tray and recently Deepika Padukone is in news for drugs.
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking...