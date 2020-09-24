Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to 'Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse', says Sherlyn Chopra

Zee News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Sherlyn Chopra has never backed up from opening-up about the injustice. The actress believes that 90% of Bollywood is doing drugs. Earlier Sherlyn Chopra quoted that in the Bollywood film parties drugs are served on a tray and recently Deepika Padukone is in news for drugs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone 01:24

 Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sherlyn: Deepika must change depression slogan

 “Repeat after me: Drug abuse leads to depression,” said actress Sherlyn Chopra as she took to her social media handle to take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, who...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this