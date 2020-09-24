Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Spotted on Mid-Week Breakfast & Dinner Dates

Global  
 

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 24 September 2020
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey sit down out an outdoor table while enjoying breakfast together on Wednesday morning (September 23) in West Hollywood, Calif. The married couple was spotted getting a meal after their workout that morning. Later that night, the stars were seen in dressier outfits while stepping out for dinner at Catch [...]
