What Happened to Dan Bongino? The Radio Host Provides a Health Update Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Political commentator, Dan Bongino revealed some personal news on the latest episode of his show. Bongino has had health struggles in the past but this might be one the gravest things he’s going through. What happened to Dan Bongino? Fans noticed an abnormality in his neck and when he had it checked, the doctors didn’t […] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this