Tama Gucci Shares Gorgeous 'Crazy About Me' Performance Clip

Check it out now...



*Tama Gucci* is a key player in Miami's queer underground, an artist, DJ, and fashion figure who leads from the front.



An innovation fixated auteur, his blend of visual arts and music stands out from the pack thanks to its constant creativity.



Snapped up by superb Stateside tastemaker imprint b4, new single 'Crazy About Me' is out now.



A cross-genre blend, the R&B vocals are matched to that rolling hip-hop beat, recontextualising club tropes for his own end.



Speaking from the heart, Tama Gucci has shot a new performance clip, an evocative new rendering of his single.



Directed by Michael Morales, the on-point styling comes from We Are Baddest - the voice, though, is something to behold.



Tune in now.



'Crazy About Me' is the latest single from Tama Gucci, out on b4 now. Stream and buy it *HERE.*



