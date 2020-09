Jerrod Niemann recalls hanging out with Garth Brooks unexpectedly: ‘I did not come down off that cloud’ Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The "Lost & Found" singer and Brooks worked together on the song "Good Ride Cowboy." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Citi-Digests "Jerrod Niemann recalls hanging out with Garth Brooks unexpectedly: ‘I did not come down off that cloud’" via FOX N… https://t.co/WsC60faF8L 2 days ago Doveish "Jerrod Niemann recalls hanging out with Garth Brooks unexpectedly: ‘I did not come down off that cloud’" via FOX N… https://t.co/GOVy9s0cPZ 2 days ago Chris 🇺🇸 Jerrod Niemann recalls hanging out with Garth Brooks unexpectedly: ‘I did not come down off that cloud’ https://t.co/HfT0W7n8F0 via @foxnews 2 days ago Donald H. Gorbach Jerrod Niemann recalls hanging out with Garth Brooks unexpectedly: ‘I did not come down off that cloud’… https://t.co/jJywXm9SVk 2 days ago