Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell ‘Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor’

Mediaite Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Former NBA star Jalen Rose managed to inject social commentary into an ESPN playoff game halftime show when he segued smoothly from analyzing the game to speaking out on the court decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: One of three cops indicted in Breonna Taylor case

One of three cops indicted in Breonna Taylor case 02:23

 [NFA] Two white police officers who fired into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, will face no charges for her death because their use of force was justified, but a third will be charged with the wanton endangerment of her neighbors, the state attorney general said on Wednesday....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests [Video]

Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests took place in the Bay Area and across the country after a grand jury declined to directly charge Lousiville, Kentucky police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. Maria Medina and Andrea..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:33Published
Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor [Video]

Team Coverage: North Texans React To No Charges Against Police For Killing Breonna Taylor

The charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:48Published
Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement [Video]

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell 'Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor' https://t.co/QFyqxQ0UR2 12 minutes ago

Megresistor

Meg WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell ‘Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor’ #SmartNews https://t.co/KZtIKufWIY 28 minutes ago

benjaminblouin

smarterthanpoo RT @mediaite: WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell 'Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor'… https://t.co/ZtETjIaeia 51 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell 'Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor' https://t.co/QFyqxQ0UR2 1 hour ago