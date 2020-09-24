WATCH: Jalen Rose Interrupts Live NBA Coverage to Yell ‘Arrest the Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor’
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Former NBA star Jalen Rose managed to inject social commentary into an ESPN playoff game halftime show when he segued smoothly from analyzing the game to speaking out on the court decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
[NFA] Two white police officers who fired into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, will face no charges for her death because their use of force was justified, but a third will be charged with the wanton endangerment of her neighbors, the state attorney general said on Wednesday....
[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death..
