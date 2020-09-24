Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gives Jaan Kumar tips on acing the reality show Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

It’s back and it’s bigger, bolder and better! If you had any doubt about how the remaining months of 2020 would be, well COLORS’ Bigg Boss is sure to take care of your entertainment needs and get you some much needed clarity. For the first time in the history of the show, a contestant stunned everyone at the launch.... 👓 View full article

