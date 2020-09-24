Global  
 

Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar passes away

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Veteran Kannada film actor Rockline Sudhakar (64), who was known for his comic and negative roles, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, an official said. "Sudhakar died this morning at a private hospital where he was rushed on Wednesday evening after he collapsed on the sets while shooting for a film," Karnataka Film Chamber of...
