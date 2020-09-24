Carrie Underwood Christmas Special Coming to HBO Max!

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make ACMs history as joint winners for Entertainer of the Year



Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), meaning the accolade was shared for the.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving



The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago