Carrie Underwood Christmas Special Coming to HBO Max!

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood is getting into the holiday spirit! The 37-year-old “Before He Cheats” country superstar announced on Thursday (September 24) that an exclusive holiday special is coming to HBO Max, where she’ll be performing songs from her full-length Christmas album, My Gift, out on Friday (September 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie [...]
