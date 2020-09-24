Carrie Underwood Christmas Special Coming to HBO Max!
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Carrie Underwood is getting into the holiday spirit! The 37-year-old “Before He Cheats” country superstar announced on Thursday (September 24) that an exclusive holiday special is coming to HBO Max, where she’ll be performing songs from her full-length Christmas album, My Gift, out on Friday (September 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie [...]
Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B...
