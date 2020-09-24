Global  
 

Breonna Taylor Family Lawyer Demands Kentucky AG Release Grand Jury Transcripts: Was This Justice or a ‘Sham Proceeding?’

Mediaite Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
*Benjamin Crump*, the civil rights attorney representing the family of *Breonna Taylor*, demanded a full accounting of the evidence involved in the Jefferson County grand jury's decision on her police shooting death.
 Protesters across the country expressed pain and anger after a grand jury declined to charge any officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Black woman was home asleep with her boyfriend when police executed a “no-knock” warrant for an investigation that did not involve either of...

Breonna Taylor's aunt Bianca Austin on Friday read a statement on behalf of her sister, Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, reacting to the verdict of a grand jury that ultimately decided not to charge any..

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump urges Kentucky's attorney general to release the grand jury investigation transcript on behalf of Breonna Taylor's family.

As we've seen, the Breonna Taylor decision has drawn a wide range of emotions Not only for people who live in Kentucky, but right here in southeast Wisconsin as well. R. Kweku Smith joined TMJ4 News at..

Breonna Taylor's family demands Kentucky AG release grand jury transcripts, lawyer says

 Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump, at a spirited news conference Friday morning, called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release grand jury...
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case

 Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings...
