Chris Rock to Host, Megan Thee Stallion to Perform During 'SNL' Season Premiere Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Saturday Night Live is coming back with some big names! The long-running NBC variety sketch series announced on Thursday (September 24) that Chris Rock will host and Megan Thee Stallion will perform during the Season 46 premiere episode on October 3. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Rock This is the third time [...] 👓 View full article

