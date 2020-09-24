Global  
 

'KUWTK' Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Cancellation News

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020
Kardashians superfan Millie Bobby Brown is reacting to the news that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be ending after so many seasons on E! “It’s very sad. I’m so sad. I’ve been watching them for years, but everything must come to an end,” Millie told Variety in reaction to the news. She then was [...]
