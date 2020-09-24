|
Chrissy Teigen Is Halting Her Cookbook & Quibi Series Amid High Risk Pregnancy
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is stopping work on her new projects. The 34-year-old Cravings author announced on Thursday (September 24) that she is halting work on her third Cravings cookbook amid her high risk pregnancy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen “I know I’m tweeting about stupid s–t when so many bad things are [...]
