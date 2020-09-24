Global  
 

Lil Wayne Celebrates Tha Carter V W/ Surprise Deluxe Edition

SOHH Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is giving his diehard fans some serious appreciation. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced the deluxe version of his Tha Carter V album in celebration of its 2-year anniversary. Lil Wayne’s Carter V Deluxe Edition Weezy F. Baby went to his social media pages to break the huge news. Wayne shared the […]
 Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon. The new album comes two years after the release of his 2018 "Tha Carter V" album.

