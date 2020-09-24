Henry Cavill Is Not Filming 'Anything Additional' for Zack Snyder 'Justice League' Cut
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Henry Cavill is not doing any additional filming. The 37-year-old Superman actor revealed he is “not shooting anything additional” for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League in an interview with Collider. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill “Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously [...]
In October, director Zack Snyder will roll cameras for his extended cut of 'Justice League,' working for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max division on restoring his version of the maligned 2017 movie that he exited because of a family tragedy.