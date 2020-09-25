Global  
 

Billie Lourd Welcomes First Child with Fiance Austen Rydell - Meet the Baby Boy!

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Billie Lourd is a mom! The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher has announced that she and longtime love Austen Rydell have welcomed their first child into the world. Billie took to Instagram on Thursday (September 24) to share a photo of her baby boy’s feet and to share [...]
